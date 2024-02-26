BusinessTalk with HBRAWM Executive Director Andrew Crane

For seven decades, the Home & Garden Show presented by the Home Builders & Remodelers Assoc. of Western Massachusetts (HBRAWM) has been a much-anticipated annual event, where people come to check out what’s new in home improvement, maybe book a project or two, and have fun with friends and family. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, HBRAWM Executive Director Andrew Crane talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about why, even in an online world, people still love to see, touch, and talk about what they want to install in their homes, and why vendors value the show for the way it makes connections … and its impact on their bottom line. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.