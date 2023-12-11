BusinessTalk with John DeVoie, co-founder of the Hot Table chain of panini restaurants

John DeVoie is best known in this region as co-founder of the hugely successful Hot Table chain of panini restaurants. But he is also a driving force in another impactful venture. DeVoie and long-time friend and fellow veteran Jeff St. Jean launched Easy Company Brewing, which pays homage to the famed Band of Brothers made famous by the Stephen Ambrose book and HBO miniseries, while also donating all profits to selected agencies that assist veterans. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, contributing writer George O’Brien talks with DeVoie about this inspiring and powerful story that blends history, entrepreneurship, philanthropy … and beer. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.