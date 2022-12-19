BusinessTalk with Mike Fenton, Springfield city councilor and chairman of the city’s Casino Oversight Committee
George Interviews Mike Fenton, Springfield city councilor and chairman of the city’s Casino Oversight Committee
BusinessWest editor George O’Brien has a lively discussion with Mike Fenton, Springfield city councilor and chairman of the city’s Casino Oversight Committee. The two talk about recently voiced concerns about MGM Springfield not delivering what was promised when it was granted a gaming license, and what actions are expected from the parent company in the weeks and months ahead to improve the picture on Main Street. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.