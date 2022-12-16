Monson Savings Bank Donates $10,000 to Hispanic-American Institute

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank has an established history of supporting the people and nonprofit organizations in the communities it serves in Western Mass. Recently, the bank made a $10,000 donation to the Hispanic-American Institute, headquartered in Springfield.

“Monson Savings Bank supports the Hispanic-American Institute and the important work that they are doing for our communities,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “We applaud them for all of the amazing work that they do to make the world a better place and, more specifically, the amazing work that they are doing to make the local communities that we live in a better place. The Springfield community is truly fortunate to now have a branch in our area. We are looking forward to the bright future that the Springfield branch will have, and to our continued partnership.”

The Hispanic-American Institute is an IRS Section 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that is committed to encouraging social, educational, and economic development in Hispanic communities in the continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Latin America. In addition to the Springfield branch, the institute has offices and staff in Boston; Albuquerque, N.M.; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“On behalf of the Hispanic-American Institute, I am extending a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to Monson Savings Bank for their generous donation,” said John Perez, project office manager at the Hispanic-American Institute. “This donation will help us in our mission to fulfill our various initiatives, including the Healthy Food and Wellness, Small Business, and Puerto Rico initiatives. We are grateful to have a like-minded partner in our friends here at Monson Savings.”