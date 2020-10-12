BusinessTalk with Pam Victor

George O’Brien talks with Pam Victor, founder of Happier Valley Comedy, about her unique business, which focuses on improvisation and resilience training to help with professional development, how she’s had to pivot during the pandemic …. and also about how to stay positive, as difficult as that is, during these difficult times for all those in business. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/GEORGE-AND-PAM-PODCAST-EPIDOSE-34.mp3