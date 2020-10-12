BusinessTalk with Pam Victor

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 34: Oct. 12, 2020

George O’Brien talks with Pam Victor, founder of Happier Valley Comedy

George O’Brien talks with Pam Victor, founder of Happier Valley Comedy, about her unique business, which focuses on improvisation and resilience training to help with professional development, how she’s had to pivot during the pandemic …. and also about how to stay positive, as difficult as that is, during these difficult times for all those in business. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

 

