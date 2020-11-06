STCC Wins Four Marketing and Communications Awards

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) won four medals at this year’s District 1 National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) Medallion Awards.

The Medallion Awards recognize excellence in design and communication at community colleges within the district, which covers the Northeast, parts of Eastern Canada, and the United Kingdom. STCC won three bronze medallions and one silver. The Communications and Marketing team was recognized for excellence in creating the following promotional products on behalf of the college: a brochure with facts about STCC and information about how to apply for financial aid (silver medallion); a spring 2020 semester newsletter (bronze); a fundraising pennant (bronze); and the “STCC Around” radio segment that airs on WTCC 90.7 FM on Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. (bronze).

The work was judged by marketing and communications professionals who are members of NCMPR at community colleges. Winners are awarded gold, silver, or bronze medallions.

“I’m super proud of the recognition my team is earning for STCC,” said Keith Paul, director of Communications and Marketing at STCC. “We love telling the stories of students transforming their lives. We’re humbled that our marketing peers at community colleges think we’re doing a good job of it.”

The Communications and Marketing staff at STCC includes Paul, Media Relations Coordinator Jim Danko, and Design and Production Services Coordinator Kerry Ferrero.

Denise Hurst, vice president of Advancement and External Affairs at STCC, congratulated the team.

“I am so excited to see the STCC Communications and Marketing team receive these accolades for their strategic and diligent work,” Hurst said. “Not only are they each talented in their own right, they collaborate with their colleagues across campus and within the community to collectively achieve the mission to share near and far that STCC is the most accessible and affordable higher-education institution in the area.”

NCMPR, made up of seven districts, represents marketing and public-relations professionals at community and technical colleges. NCMPR President Juan Gutierrez applauded the award winners, noting that they demonstrate the very best in design and communication work at two-year colleges within the region.

“To each of you, congratulations on this recognition that is so well-deserved,” Gutierrez said.

NCMPR District 1 received 221 entries from 27 community colleges. The awards ceremony was broadcast live on Oct. 29 on Facebook. Normally, award winners are celebrated at a District 1 conference, but NCMPR canceled the event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.