BusinessTalk with Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.
Episode 94: December 27, 2021
George Interviews Rick Sullivan, President and CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council. The two talk about the year that was … and what the region might expect in 2022 when it comes to everything from the workforce crisis to supply chain issues to attracting individuals and businesses to Western Mass. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.