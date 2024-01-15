BusinessTalk with Rick Sullivan, president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council

These are unusual economic times for businesses, with some healthy indicators but also hurdles like persistent inflation, high interest rates, and workforce challenges. As president and CEO of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, Rick Sullivan recognizes those issues but also sees plenty of potential for the region to attract new business, grow promising industries, and continue to build on its strengths in education, innovation, and collaboration. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Rick talks to BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about the current economic tides, what’s happening in the development community, and why there’s plenty of optimism out there, even amid the uncertainty. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.