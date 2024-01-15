Dulye Leadership Experience to Present Workshop on Improving Self-confidence

PITTSFIELD — The Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) will present leadership expert Susan Salter at a one-hour, virtual workshop on improving self-confidence titled “How to Turn Confidence into Currency,” on Friday, Jan. 26 at noon. There is no fee to attend, but registration is required by clicking here.

Salter, CEO and founder of Life, Styled by Susan, will offer a lively exchange about how to map clear pathways to achieve things that seem out of reach. Powered by more than 20 years of experience as a thought leader during her successful corporate career at Merrill Lynch, PayPal, and Bank of America, she has gained a respected reputation as a transformational teacher, coach, and changemaker who has helped hundreds adopt high-performance habits.

Since 2008, the Dulye Leadership Experience has produced hundreds of inspirational programs and innovative resources for professionals in the Berkshires and beyond to advance careers, connections, and critical skills. Learning and networking experiences are offered at no cost through the underwriting of Dulye & Co. consultancy in the Berkshires.