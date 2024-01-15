Fredrika Ballard, Woman of Impact, and Two Others Killed in Plane Crash

Fredrika Ballard of Southwick, owner of Fly Lugu Flight School in Westfield, and one of BusinessWest’s Women of Impact for 2023, was one of three people tragically killed in a plane crash in Leyden, at the Greenfield line, on Sunday.

The others killed were identified as William Hampton, 68, of Indian Orchard and Chad Davidson, 29, of Woodstock, Conn. Hampton was a flight instructor, and Davidson was a student pilot, according to police.

The plane, a Beechcraft 55 Baron Piston Twin, took off from Barnes Airport in Westfield at around 11:06 a.m. on Sunday, according to published reports. Authorities began looking for the crash site at 11:30 when 911 calls came in from dog walkers in Leyden and Greenfield reporting that a plane appeared “about to crash,” according to those same published reports.

Ballard, 53, was one of nine Women of Impact recognized by BusinessWest last fall and honored at ceremonies at the Sheraton Springfield on Dec. 7. She was honored for her entrepreneurial spirit and efforts to introduce people of all ages, and especially women, to the experience of flight.

“All of us at BusinessWest are saddened by this terrible news,” said Kate Campiti, associate publisher of BusinessWest. “Fredrika epitomized that phrase ‘Woman of Impact.’ She was a business owner, an entrepreneur, a mentor, a role model to many, and an inspiration to all those fortunate enough to know her. This is a tragic loss for our community.”