Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile Reaches 5 Million Customer Lines in Five Years

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile, one of the fastest-growing mobile services in the country, has surpassed 5 million customer lines in five years. Xfinity Mobile is one of the top-rated providers for customer satisfaction and value, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, and, according to the company, is beating major mobile carriers on price and delivering the fastest overall mobile service in its footprint.

“We set out to build a different kind of mobile service designed for the way people use their phones today, with the internet at the center of the experience. Our goal is simple — keep our internet customers happy with a mobile service that offers incredible value, attract new customers who want a great connectivity experience inside and away from the home, and build a profitable business that has a long runway for growth,” said Dave Watson, CEO of Comcast Cable. “We couldn’t be prouder of the exceptional mobile service we built with Xfinity Mobile and the impact it has had today with 5 million customer lines and counting.”