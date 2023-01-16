BusinessTalk with Susan Kasa, president of Boulevard Machine
Episode 145: January 16, 2023
George Interviews Susan Kasa, president of Boulevard Machine in Westfield
Susan Kasa, president of Boulevard Machine in Westfield, is the guest on the next installment of BusinessTalk, and she does a great job of drilling down and assessing the state of the manufacturing sector in Western Mass. and ongoing efforts to ensure that there are talented workers in the pipeline for years — and decades — to come. It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.