BusinessTalk with Valley Blue Sox General Manager Tyler Descheneaux

It’s not easy building a sports franchise that wins on the field while consistently growing its attendance and presence in the community. But the Valley Blue Sox, which has brought collegiate summer baseball to Holyoke since 2008, has certainly done both. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, as the team makes a late-season playoff push, General Manager Tyler Descheneaux joins BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar for a wide-ranging discussion of what it takes to build a roster; how the team is connecting with families, businesses, and nonprofits through promotions and community outreach; how attendance has been ticking back up since the pandemic; and much more. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.