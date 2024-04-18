Canna Provisions to Host 4/20 Community Event in Holyoke

HOLYOKE — Canna Provisions will host a community gathering in celebration of 4/20. This event will take place on Saturday, April 20 from 1 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot at 380 Dwight St. This event is free and open to anyone age 21 and up.

The afternoon promises a lineup of live music, featuring local favorites Wild Weston from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by Suspence until 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy food from Bub’s BBQ and sweet treats from Ice Cream Emergency. Fame eatery will also open its doors at 4 p.m., offering cocktails on its patio. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a day of entertainment, community spirit, and conversations.

The first 50 purchases will win complimentary BBQ or ice cream. The day will also feature specials and giveaways, pop-up DIY cannabis cooking tutorials in the café space at Canna Provisions, and contests throughout the day.

Networking opportunities will be available with local cannabis industry leaders and advocates, as well as Canna Provisions co-founders CEO Meg Sanders and COO Erik Willams, as well as cultivation icon and Pioneer Valley native Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski, Smash Hits cannabis director of cultivation. Smash Hits cannabis is the proprietary and High Times award-winning legal cannabis flower brand of Canna Provisions.

This year’s 4/20 event is not just about celebration, but also a platform for discussing the future of cannabis regulation in Massachusetts. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia will be on site speaking with constituents and attendees about cannabis as a means to bolster economic development, tourism, and public safety via social consumption in Holyoke.

“It is time for the CCC [Cannabis Control Commission] to issue guidelines on social consumption and act in the spirit of the original ballot initiative that legalized adult use of cannabis and stipulated that it be regulated like alcohol,” Garcia said. “On-site cannabis consumption is the missing link for the cannabis industry to have a positive impact on economic development, tourism, and public safety for cities like Holyoke. We need the ability to issue one-day, on-site consumption permits, similar to one-day liquor licenses for events, and to have a bricks-and-mortar, licensed business that is safe and legal for consumers to visit.”

Garcia has previously praised Canna Provisions for its commitment to the community, noting the dispensary’s role in local traditions such as the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade and its ongoing support for city initiatives.

Canna Provisions is not only a leader in the cannabis industry but also a proactive community member, fostering both cultural and economic growth. It has been named Corporate Citizen of the Year 2023 by the Lee Chamber of Commerce as well as the Kiwanis Club.