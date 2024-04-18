Jeffrey Siegel Named Partner at Fierst Bloomberg Ohm LLP

NORTHAMPTON — Fierst Bloomberg Ohm LLP announced that Jeffrey Siegel has become a partner of the firm.

Having earned his juris doctorate at the University of Connecticut School of Law and his master of laws in taxation at the New York University of School of Law, Siegel has more than 35 years of experience assisting individuals with their estate-planning, tax-planning, probate and trust administration, and corporate law needs. He is admitted to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.