Top Page Banner

Women in Businesss

Celebrating the Women of Impact

By 323

Scenes from the Dec. 5 Event

WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-043
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-001
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-002
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-004
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-005
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-007
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-012
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-015
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-016
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-017
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-020
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-022
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-023
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-025
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-029
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-031
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-033
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-037
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-039
WOI-BW-DANIFINECOMMERCIAL-2019-SHERATON-SPRINGFIELD-MA-040

[Show slideshow]
1234789
More than 450 people turned out at the Sheraton Springfield on Dec. 5 for BusinessWest’s second annual Women of Impact luncheon. Eight women were honored for their achievements in business and in giving back to the community. The keynote speaker was Lisa Tanzer, president of Life is Good. This year’s honorees are (pictured, left to right):

• Katherine Putnam, managing director of Golden Seeds;

• Carol Moore Cutting, president, CEO, and general manager of Cutting Edge Broadcasting;

• Lydia Martinez-Alvarez, assistant superintendent of Springfield Public Schools;

• Mary Hurley, Massachusets Governor’s Councilor;

• Ellen Freyman, partner at Shatz, Schwartz & Fentin;

• Tricia Canavan, president of United Personnel;

• Jean Deliso, principal with Deliso Financial Services; and

• Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley.

The Women of Impact program was sponsored by TommyCar Auto Group and Country Bank (presenting sponsors), Comcast Business and Granite State Development (supporting sponsors), New Valley Bank & Trust (speaker sponsor), and WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (exclusive media sponsor).

Tags:

Related Posts

womenbusinessfeature600x200

Baystate’s Jane Albert Embraces Change in Many Ways

By
womeninbusinessfeature0118a

Women Remain Underrepresented in IT — but Why?

By

Kacey Bellamy Spreads a Message on Never Letting Go of Dreams

By