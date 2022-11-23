Chamber Corners

1BERKSHIRE

(413) 499-1600; www.1berkshire.com

Nov. 29: Entrepreneurial Meetup, 4:30-5:45 p.m., hosted by Community Access to the Arts (CATA), 420 Stockbridge Road, Suite 2, Great Barrington. Enjoy drinks and conversation with your fellow entrepreneurs and hear from CATA Executive Director Margaret Keller about her entrepreneurial journey and how it informs CATA’s work as an organization. This event is free to attend and made possible through the support of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. Registration is required at 1berkshire.com.

Dec. 8: 1Berkshire Annual Meeting, 3 p.m., hosted by Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. Each year in December, 1Berkshire hosts a special event for all members. Status and programming reports are given, fiscal analysis is discussed, and official board business is conducted. Learn about what has happened in FY 2023 and what is in store for FY 2024. Sponsored by General Dynamics Mission Systems, Berkshire Innovation Center, Adams Community Bank, Tricia McCormack Photography, Classical Tents and Party Goods, Berkshire Bank, and BusinessWest. Visit 1berkshire.com for more information.

AMHERST AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 253-0700; www.amherstarea.com

Dec. 14: Holiday Party Celebrating the Carle’s 20th Anniversary, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, 125 West Bay Road, Amherst. Hospitality provided by Savannas Bar and Bistro. Cost: $20 for chamber members, $25 for non-members. Reserve tickets at www.amherstarea.com.

EAST OF THE RIVER FIVE TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 575-7230; www.erc5.com

Dec. 1: ERC5 After 5 with the WRC and YPS, Holiday Networking Spectacular, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Storrowton Tavern, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Join the ERC5, the West of the River Chamber of Commerce, and the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield for an evening of festive fun and friendly competition. Rock your most fabulous ugly holiday sweater, and take a chance at winning prizes. We are also hosting a cocktail competition where you can vote for your favorite signature cocktail and find out which of our hosts will take home the trophy at the end of the night. Cost: $20 for chamber members, $30 for non-members. To register, visit www.erc5.com.

GREATER CHICOPEE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 594-2101; www.chicopeechamber.org

Dec. 6: Holiday Business After Hours, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Masse’s American Bistro, 1329 Memorial Dr., Chicopee. Wear your festive best for a chance to win holiday door prizes. We’ll also be running a collection drive for Jenna’s Blessing Bags as it hopes to expand its reach through the Chicopee Police. The greatest need this time of year is for winter hats, gloves, and scarves, but anything helps. Sponsored by Polish National Credit Union. Cost: $10 for chamber members, $15 for non-members.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 534-3376; www.holyokechamber.com

Dec. 15: Holiday Ugly Sweater Party, 5-8 p.m., hosted by City Sports Bar and Lounge, 352 High St., Holyoke. Deck the halls with us this season in your finest ugly sweater. There will be food, DJ, cash bar, sweater contest, raffle, and local vendors! Bring an unwrapped toy (for HPD) and/or a blanket (for Providence Ministries) to get an extra ticket sheet. Cost: $20, which includes a raffle sheet.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 584-1900; www.explorenorthampton.com

Dec. 7: [email protected], 5-7 p.m., hosted by Cedar Chest, Thornes Marketplace, 150 Main St., Northampton. Connect with community and the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce. New to or nervous about networking? Join us from 4 to 5 p.m. for our Warm Welcome, where a group of chamber ambassadors will help you ease into the idea before the [email protected] begins. This month, we’ll gather at Tellus and the Satellite Bar in Thornes Marketplace before heading up to Cedar Chest for the main event. Sponsored by Florence Bank, Thornes Marketplace, and Transhealth. Cost: This is a free event, open to the public.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 568-1618; www.westfieldbiz.org

Dec. 7: Mayor’s Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Pottery Cellar, 77 Mill St., Westfield. Join Mayor Michael McCabe and hear about what’s going on in Westfield and ask questions. Cost: free. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

Dec. 15: Morning Brew, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Shaker Farms Country Club, 866 Shaker Road, Westfield. Introduce your business to the group and take advantage of this networking opportunity.

Cost: free. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

Dec. 16: Holiday Breakfast, 7-9 a.m., hosted by East Mountain Country Club, 1458 East Mountain Road, Westfield. This is one of our most popular events, so don’t miss out on your chance to attend. Platinum sponsor: Mestek Inc. Gold sponsors: Westfield Gas & Electric and Berkshire Bank. Bronze sponsors: United Way of Pioneer Valley and Commercial Distributing Co. Inc. There will be holiday singing by Westfield High School Chorus members, and we will be collecting donations for the Share the Warmth coat drive. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for non-members. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 426-3880; www.ourwrc.com

