Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
William Brown and Gail Brown v. Devine Construction Inc. and Forrest Devine
Allegation: Fraud: $156,489.54
Filed: 10/12/22
Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP v. The Savino Group Worldwide Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract: $150,733.47
Filed: 10/13/22
Diamond Davis v. The Mercy Hospital Inc., John Doe, and Jane Does
Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury, medical malpractice
Filed: 10/14/22
Karen O’Brien v. DEI Property Management LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $10,355.31
Filed: 10/14/22
Konstandini Corp. v. Ondrick Materials & Recycling LLC, Adam Ondrick, and Todd Ondrick
Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing: $222,688.09+
Filed: 10/14/22
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Stephanie Kennedy v. R. Scott Smith, DMD
Allegation: Negligence resulting in permanent personal injury, medical malpractice: $3,700
Filed: 10/14/22
Mikala Hammonds v. Pioneer Landscapes Inc.
Allegation: Violation of home-improvement contractors statute, breach of warranty, consumer-protection violations, breach of contract, misrepresentation: $50,000,000+
Filed: 10/18/22
Matthew Ahearn v. Brockway-Smith Co.
Allegation: Employee discrimination: $725,000
Filed: 11/2/22