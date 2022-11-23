Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

William Brown and Gail Brown v. Devine Construction Inc. and Forrest Devine

Allegation: Fraud: $156,489.54

Filed: 10/12/22

Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP v. The Savino Group Worldwide Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $150,733.47

Filed: 10/13/22

Diamond Davis v. The Mercy Hospital Inc., John Doe, and Jane Does

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury, medical malpractice

Filed: 10/14/22

Karen O’Brien v. DEI Property Management LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $10,355.31

Filed: 10/14/22

Konstandini Corp. v. Ondrick Materials & Recycling LLC, Adam Ondrick, and Todd Ondrick

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing: $222,688.09+

Filed: 10/14/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Stephanie Kennedy v. R. Scott Smith, DMD

Allegation: Negligence resulting in permanent personal injury, medical malpractice: $3,700

Filed: 10/14/22

Mikala Hammonds v. Pioneer Landscapes Inc.

Allegation: Violation of home-improvement contractors statute, breach of warranty, consumer-protection violations, breach of contract, misrepresentation: $50,000,000+

Filed: 10/18/22

Matthew Ahearn v. Brockway-Smith Co.

Allegation: Employee discrimination: $725,000

Filed: 11/2/22