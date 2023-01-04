Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

1BERKSHIRE

(413) 499-1600; www.1berkshire.com

Jan. 20: Women & Minority Owned Business Certification Summit, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Ave., Pittsfield. 1Berkshire, EforAll Berkshire County, Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corp., Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, and Berkshire Innovation Center welcome any women- and/or minority-owned businesses in the Berkshires to join us for this free event that will provide information about becoming a certified women- and minority-owned business enterprise (WMBE), a space to network with fellow businesses, and direct access to resource providers who can walk you through the process of certification. This event is free and includes lunch. Registration is required at www.1berkshire.com.

Jan. 31: 1Berkshire Entrepreneurial Meetup, 4:30- 6 p.m., hosted by Anahata Schoolhouse Yoga and Wellness Center, 201 North Summer St., Adams. Join us for our first Entrepreneurial Meetup of 2023. Reconnect with your colleagues and hear from owner Howard Rosenberg about his entrepreneurial journey. This event is free to attend and made possible through the support of Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. Registration is required at www.1berkshire.com.

EAST OF THE RIVER FIVE TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 575-7230; www.erc5.com

Jan. 4: ERC5 After 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m., location to be announced. ERC5 After 5s happen on the first Wednesday of every other month. Please be sure to RSVP for future dates and secure your spot before they sell out. Cost is free, but registration is limited and required. To register, visit www.erc5.com.

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 527-9414; www.easthamptonchamber.org

Jan. 19: Annual meeting, 12-2 p.m., hosted by the Boylston Room, 122 Pleasant St., Easthampton. Join us as we share the successes of the last year, what we have learned, and where we are headed. Cost: $35 for members, including lunch; $40 for future members, including lunch. To register, visit easthamptonchamber.org.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 568-1618; www.westfieldbiz.org

Jan. 4: Mayor’s Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Westfield Gas & Electric Operations Center, 40 Turnpike Industrial Road, Westfield. Join us for the first Mayor’s Coffee Hour of 2023. Mayor Michael McCabe will update attendees on City Hall activities, and there will be an opportunity to ask the mayor questions. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

Jan. 26: Morning Brew, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Shortstop Bar & Grill, 99 Springfield Road, Westfield. Join us for a great networking opportunity. Introduce yourself and your business to the attendees. Everyone has a chance to discuss what their business does and what they are looking for to expand and improve. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.