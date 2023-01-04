Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Thomas Murtha v. Sturdy Home Improvements Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $59,000

Filed: 11/1/22

Marie Norgaisse v. City of Springfield Historical Commission, Robert McCarroll, Ralph Slate, Philip Bromey, Alvin Allen, and Thomas Belton

Allegation: Fraud, financial damages, withholding evidence, mental stress, prosecution, harassment, humiliation: $170,400

Filed: 11/4/22

Hemant Ajbani v. Sterling Architectural Millwork, Demetrios Cenetis, Jeffery Struck, C&S Building and Renovations Inc., and Craftwork Inc.

Allegation: Failure to pay wages, breach of contract, retaliation, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing: $500,000+

Filed: 11/7/22

Raymond Knapp v. Town of West Springfield

Allegation: Tortious action involving municipality: $256,500+

Filed: 11/8/22

Javier Acovedo Aponte v. Department of Unemployment

Allegation: Failure to pay wages: $11,600+

Filed: 11/9/22

RK on Main Street LLC v. Isla Associates I LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $100,000+

Filed: 11/22/22

Scott Wall v. John Doe and Brown Packaging

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $150,000

Filed: 11/30/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Chocorua Realty Investments LLC v. Anne Frey, Sarah Spencer, and Greenfield Savings Bank

Allegation: Breach of contract: $70,880

Filed: 12/5/22