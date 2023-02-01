Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

1BERKSHIRE

(413) 499-1600; www.1berkshire.com

Feb. 1, 7: MCLA Leadership Academy Information Session, 4 p.m. Leadership Academy applications accepted until April 14. These are virtual sessions. Registration is required; to register, visit www.1berkshire.com.

EAST OF THE RIVER FIVE TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 575-7230; www.erc5.com

Feb. 2: Virtual Speed Networking, 8-9 a.m. The virtual Speed Networking Coffee Hour with ERC5 and the West of the River Chamber of Commerce is back by popular demand. This is a virtual event hosted via Zoom. Register at erc5ma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/4725.

Feb. 7: Arrive After 5, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Dimauro Carpet & Tile Inc., 185 Shaker Road, East Longmeadow. Enjoy refreshments and connect with other passionate networkers. This event is free, but registration is limited and required. Register online at www.erc5.com.

Feb. 22: ERC5 Government Breakfast Reception and Awards, 8:30-10 a.m., hosted by Twin Hills Country Club, Longmeadow. Join the ERC 5 as we gather to celebrate stage and local dignitaries, select board members, town managers, Town Council members, and department leaders from each of our five towns. Tickets cost $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Register online at www.erc5.com.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 584-1900; www.explorenorthampton.com

Feb. 1: [email protected], 5-7 p.m., hosted by Progression Brewing Co., 9 Pearl St., Northampton. Sponsored by the Davis Financial Group. Our monthly networking get-together is the perfect place to expand your circle of connections in the business community. New to (or nervous about) networking? Join us at 4 p.m. for a Warm Welcome pre-party and get tips from our experts. This is a free event. Register online at www.explorenorthampton.com.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 568-1618; www.westfieldbiz.org

Feb. 6: Mayor’s Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Westfield Barnes Regional Airport, 110 Airport Road, Westfield. This month’s Mayor’s Coffee Hour will be held in the conference room in the terminal building of Westfield Barnes Regional Airport. Westfield Mayor Michael McCabe will fill us in on what’s going on at City Hall, and questions are welcome. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

Feb. 16: After 5 Connections, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Shortstop Bar & Grill, 99 Springfield Road, Westfield. Don’t miss this networking opportunity. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

Feb. 23: Morning Brew, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Shortstop Bar & Grill, 99 Springfield Road, Westfield. Join us for this networking opportunity. Introduce yourself and your business to attendees. Everyone will have a chance to discuss what their business does and what they are looking for to expand and improve. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 426-3880; www.ourwrc.com

Feb. 2: Virtual Networking Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m. Join us virtually as we connect with our business friends. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.ourwrc.com.