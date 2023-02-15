Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

EAST OF THE RIVER FIVE TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 575-7230; www.erc5.com

Feb. 22: ERC5 Government Breakfast Reception and Awards, 8:30-10 a.m., hosted by Twin Hills Country Club, Longmeadow. Join the ERC 5 as we gather to celebrate stage and local dignitaries, select board members, town managers, Town Council members, and department leaders from each of our five towns. Tickets cost $45 for members and $50 for non-members. Register online at www.erc5.com.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

(413) 568-1618; www.westfieldbiz.org

Feb. 16: After 5 Connections, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Shortstop Bar & Grill, 99 Springfield Road, Westfield. Don’t miss this networking opportunity. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.

Feb. 23: Morning Brew, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Shortstop Bar & Grill, 99 Springfield Road, Westfield. Join us for this networking opportunity. Introduce yourself and your business to attendees. Everyone will have a chance to discuss what their business does and what they are looking for to expand and improve. This event is free to attend. To register, visit www.westfieldbiz.org.