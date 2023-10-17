Supreme Court Expert Amanda Tyler to Give Lecture at MCLA on Oct. 26

NORTH ADAMS — Supreme Court expert and scholar Amanda Tyler will present the 2023 Michael S. and Kitty Dukakis Public Policy Lecture on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. in MCLA’s Church Street Center Auditorium.

Tyler is the Shannon Cecil Turner Professor of Law at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She is the author of several books, including Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union, with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tyler has appeared on NPR, CNN, MSNBC, and C-SPAN, among others, and spoken at venues around the world.

In her lecture, “Supreme Court Round Up,” Tyler will give audiences a behind-the-curtain look at the history and procedures of the nation’s highest court, exploring notable decisions and the quirks and personalities of current and prior courts.

This event is free and open to the public. Call (413) 662-5224 for more information or Zoom details. A student and faculty question-and-answer session will occur prior to the lecture at 4:15 p.m. in the Freel Library.

In 2008, MCLA announced the establishment of the Michael S. and Kitty Dukakis Public Policy Lecture series, making public-policy forums an ongoing part of the college’s long-term speaker offerings, in complement to MCLA’s major in political science and public policy. The series is made possible through the generosity of the Ruth E. Proud Charitable Trust.