Childcare Workers, K-12 Educators, School Staff Eligible for Vaccine Starting March 11

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced that childcare workers, K-12 educators, and K-12 school staff will be eligible to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting Thursday, March 11.

This group of workers will join the currently eligible groups, including age 65+ and individuals with two or more certain medical conditions.

Educators may book appointments at all 170 sites currently open to eligible residents in Massachusetts by visiting www.mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.

Additionally, the COVID-19 Command Center will work to designate specific days at the seven mass-vaccination sites for educators to get their shots. More details will be released soon.

There are approximately 400,000 childcare workers, K-12 educators, and K-12 school staff in Massachusetts. Due to a severely constrained federal supply and the existing population that is currently eligible for vaccines, it is estimated that it will take a month for all eligible individuals to secure a first appointment. This timeframe is subject to change if federal supply increases dramatically, including the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As more individuals have received a first vaccine dose across the Commonwealth, there is a greater need to book second appointments, so the mass-vaccination sites have fewer first-dose appointments available on a weekly basis.