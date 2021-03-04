Greenfield Savings Bank Announces Five Promotions

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Savings Bank (GSB) announced the promotions of Kim Alli to vice president and commercial loan officer, Andrew Bresciano to first vice president and commercial loan officer, Tina Flagg to assistant vice president and commercial loan administration manager, Panna Royal to vice president and senior network administrator, and Aleta Smith to commercial lending assistant.

Alli is responsible for meeting with local business customers to determine their financial needs and helping them with a wide range of commercial-loan products and services. Her position also includes developing new strategic relationships for business development, as well as establishing commercial account relationships with area small businesses and serving as an ambassador for the bank with the community. She is a member of the GSB PPP loan task force and the bank’s contributions committee.

Bresciano is responsible for working with local business customers to assist them with their credit needs, including commercial credit lines, commercial real estate and development loans, operational and equipment loans, and inventory loans. Last year, he was appointed to the leadership team managing the bank’s PPP loan task force.

Flagg is responsible for managing the day-to-day activities of the loan assistants and loan-servicing specialists in the bank’s Commercial Loan department to ensure quality customer service. In addition to monitoring the department workflow, she performs a broad variety of duties related to the documentation, regulatory-compliance requirements, and servicing of commercial loans throughout their life cycle and provides customer service and administrative support to commercial-loan customers and lenders. She is also a member of the GSB PPP loan task force.

Royal will manage the maintenance of existing information systems and develop and implement the information-technology roadmap for the organization, as well as coordinating with other departments to understand business goals and challenges and implementing technology solutions to help the organization meet goals efficiently. She will also develop training programs for upgrades and system changes, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, and participate in the hiring and training of the IT team.

Smith is responsible for gathering various documents and the information necessary for the underwriting and approval of commercial-loan transactions, as well as preparing commercial-loan documents, including commitment letters. She was a member of the first-round PPP loan task force, helping prepare customers’ documents. She has also been a participant of GSB shred fests, helping customers and the public prevent identity theft by shredding documents containing personal information.