Chris Marion Celebrates Grand Opening of Studio in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield native Chris Marion announced the grand opening of the new Chris Marion Photography studio, located at 270 Albany St. in Springfield, will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. The ceremony will include brief remarks, with appearances by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, City Council President Jesse Lederman, and other local dignitaries.

“While I’m probably most noted for my work with the NBA, much of my work includes portraiture and commercial photography, which will be the focus of the new studio,” Marion said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Marion and preview the new, 1,000-square-foot studio. He has also recently used the space to hold photography workshops. Marion said he chose the location to be a part of the surging Gasoline Alley section of the city and its proximity to downtown Springfield.

Food will be provided by the other small businesses located on the Gasoline Alley campus, including Nosh and Monsoon Coffee Roasters. Beer will be provided by Loophole Brewing, and there will be live music by Charlie Diamond.