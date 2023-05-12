Freedom Credit Union Accepting Donations to Provide a Bed for Every Child

SPRINGFIELD — Understanding that a good night’s sleep is essential for children’s health, growth, and development, Freedom Credit Union is again partnering with the Pioneer Valley Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. to help provide ‘A Bed for Every Child’ throughout the Pioneer Valley. Through May 31, the community is invited to make cash donations at any Freedom branch.

“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to get a good night’s sleep in a warm and comfortable bed of their own,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “This is a cause that is near and dear to the hearts of our members and staff, who all give generously every year to help ensure sweet dreams for all the children in our region.”

This effort began in 2011 when the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless learned that many public-school students were not getting enough sleep because they did not have their own beds. In response, they launched A Bed for Every Child with a mission to help children get the restful sleep they need to learn and succeed. To date, more than 14,250 children have been helped.

Every $350 allows for a ‘Bed Buddy’ package, which provides one child with a complete bed set. Freedom welcomes cash donations of any amount.