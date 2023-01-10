CISA Seeks Stories About Local Farms and Food

DEERFIELD — Now through Feb. 3, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is accepting pitches for its live storytelling event, Field Notes, to be held this spring at the Academy of Music in Northampton.

Community members who are selected as storytellers will share true, short stories based on personal experience with local food or farming. No prior storytelling experience is necessary, and any story strongly related to local food or farming will be considered. Previous stories have included a single mother facing food insecurity whose life was changed by a farmshare, the chaos of herding sheep and children at a summer farm camp, fried green tomato hornworms, and much more.

“We hear so many great stories in our work, and Field Notes is a way to shine a light on the many ways that local food and farming have impacted lives, in ways big and small, across the region,” said Philip Korman, CISA’s executive director. “We’re delighted that Field Notes will be an in-person event again for the first time since COVID hit, especially since 2023 is CISA’s 30th-anniversary year.”

All performers will have the opportunity to workshop their stories and learn performance techniques with a professional storyteller ahead of the show. Financial assistance for participation time and childcare is available. If Spanish is a storyteller’s most comfortable language, CISA will work to provide interpretation.

Community members can learn more about the event and submit a written story pitch on CISA’s website at www.buylocalfood.org/pitch. Pitches may also be left as voicemails in English, by calling (413) 247-4153, or Spanish, by calling (413) 453-9245.