Comcast Introduces Fastest Internet Speeds over Wi-fi Across Northeast

PHILADELPHIA — Comcast announced it has introduced the fastest internet speeds over wi-fi available across the Northeast, including 14 states from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Customers can now take advantage of advanced wi-fi technology that is capable of delivering speeds faster than a gig to support the ever-increasing number of connected devices in their homes. The speed increase was rolled out in Comcast’s Northeast markets on Jan. 7 for no additional charge to customers, and will be introduced to the rest of its service areas throughout 2021.

“We are hyper-focused on advancing our internet product with new innovation,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast’s Northeast Division president. “Now our customers can enjoy faster speeds, state-of-the art gateways with Wi-Fi 6 technology, wall-to-wall wi-fi coverage, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection.”

Comcast is also one of the first U.S. internet service providers to offer a Wi-Fi 6 certified gateway with the latest version of its xFi Advanced Gateway, which is capable of delivering multi-gigabit speeds via ethernet and laid the groundwork for gigabit speeds over wi-fi. Customers on the upgraded Xfinity gigabit tier will require an xFi Advanced Gateway, or one of the wi-fi-6-capable devices approved to work with the Xfinity network to receive the faster speeds. Comcast will be reaching out to customers who need to upgrade their equipment for no additional cost if they don’t have a capable device in their home.

According to The Xfinity Cyber Health Report, some users have dozens of devices in their home. Increased internet speeds support faster connections and more capacity to support the growing number of smart-home devices that are being added to home wi-fi networks today and in the future.

Comcast’s Xfinity gigabit internet service is delivered using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes. Since 2017 alone, Comcast has devoted more than $12 billion to strengthening and expanding its network, including building more than 33,000 new route miles of fiber. Every two and a half years, the company adds as much capacity to the network as it added in all the previous years combined.