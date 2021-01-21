Monson Savings Bank Presents $1,000 Donation to Monson Free Library

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank President and future CEO Dan Moriarty recently met with Hope Bodwell, library director of the Monson Free Library, to present a $1,000 donation of behalf of the bank. The donation was made following the public voting results of the 2021 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative.

“I am so happy to visit the Monson Free Library to deliver this donation. This organization makes a large-scale difference for all members in the Monson community by giving access to not only reading materials but many other valuable resources residents depend on,” Moriarty said.

The Monson Free Library is dedicated to serving the residents of Monson as a continually evolving and vital community resource center for all ages, focusing on community priorities, culture, and education through diverse collections, services, technology, and programming. The library, like many others, has made many adjustments during the pandemic. Those wishing to utilize the library’s resources should first visit monsonlibrary.com.

“This donation is extra special to us because the community voted and showed us how important the library is to them,” Bodwell said. “We are very grateful for the continued support that Monson Savings gives to the towns that it serves and for the votes submitted through the bank’s Community Giving Initiative.”

The donation will greatly benefit the Monson Free Library, she added, giving the public access to important and valuable library programs.

“The community voted, and the money will go back into the community in the form of library programs. Whenever we receive a donation like this one, it goes directly into developing programs for all ages, since programming is not in our budget and is funded through the generosity of our Friends of the Library, other partner organizations, and grants. Since it was so well-received in the past, it is our hope that we will be able to host another Patio Party later in the year.”