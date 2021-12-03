Come Celebrate This Year’s Women Of Impact On Dec. 9

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest will honor its fourth annual Women of Impact on Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place. Tickets cost $85 per person. To purchase tickets, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100, or e-mail [email protected].

This year’s class, like the first three, demonstrates the sheer diversity of the ways women leaders in our region are making an impact in business, the nonprofit world, and in the community. Profiled the Oct. 27 issue of BusinessWest, they are:

• Jessica Collins, executive director of the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts;

• Elizabeth Dineen, CEO of the YWCA of Western Massachusetts;

• Charlene Elvers, director of the Center for Service and Leadership at Springfield College;

• Karin Jeffers, president and CEO of Clinical and Support Options;

• Elizabeth Keen, owner of Indian Line Farm;

• Madeline Landrau, Program Engagement manager at MassMutual;

• Shannon Mumblo, executive director of Christina’s House; and

• Tracye Whitfield, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer for the town of West Springfield and Springfield city councilor.

The event is sponsored by Country Bank and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors) and Comcast Business and Health New England (supporting sponsors).