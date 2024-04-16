Community Bank Announces Plans to Expand Branch Presence

DEWITT, N.Y. — Community Bank announced a strategic plan to expand its branch presence in select markets throughout 2024 and 2025, including two new branch locations in the New England region. The new branches will include an additional location in Springfield, as well as the bank’s first physical branch in New Hampshire, having broken into that market with a commercial banking presence in 2023.

The bank’s current presence in New England includes 28 branches throughout Vermont and Springfield. This announcement comes as newly appointed President and CEO Dimitar Karaivanov officially steps into his role this year and begins to execute his strategic vision for the bank.

As Community Bank expands into promising markets with strong potential for growth, it is reimagining the customer in-branch experience with clean, modern designs that encourage customer and banker collaboration, local community tie-ins, and staff that can handle a wide array of financial needs. The bank will bring a full suite of consumer, business, and municipal banking products and services, including no-closing-cost mortgage options, business loans and lines of credit, and competitive CD offerings.

“Community Bank is not just expanding, but deepening our roots in New England,” said Matthew Durkee, regional president of New England. “Our branches are the cornerstone of our retail business, and each one allows us to support the community and deepen our relationships with our customers as we partner together throughout their financial journey.”

The move to establish additional branch locations in New England is a substantial investment that will allow the bank to better serve clients and aid in local economic development by creating new jobs, contributing to community efforts, and fostering financial stability.

“We are pleased to officially announce our plans to expand our branch presence throughout New England,” Karaivanov said. “We’ve served the New England market through various lines of business and are happy to further support new and existing customers with additional branch services. We are poised to execute on our growth strategy with the goal of bringing our service offerings to more communities in Springfield, Massachusetts, and in New Hampshire. We look forward to expanding our presence in the New England region through community outreach, supporting our neighbors, and building relationships with our new customers.”

In addition to expanding in New England, Community Bank will continue to grow its branch presence throughout New York’s Western, Central, and Capital regions, as well as throughout Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania.