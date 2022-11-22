Country Bank Announces Season of Difference Campaign

WARE — The winter holidays will be brighter for a lot of people thanks to Country Bank’s annual Season of Difference campaign, during which the bank has pledged 28 days of making a difference in the communities it serves.

The bank’s team members will deliver $80,000 in donations to local food pantries, as well as $5,000 each to the Friends of the Homeless, Salvation Army, and the USO.

The campaign kickoff is on Saturday, Nov. 26 — Small Business Saturday — with team members purchasing gifts cards from local businesses and distributing them throughout their banking centers on Tuesday, Nov. 29 (Giving Tuesday).

In addition, the bank’s team members will be supporting holiday sponsorships and events; volunteering at nonprofits; providing gifts for 300 seniors in nursing homes, 400 gifts for children, and 300 gifts to homeless shelters; ringing the bell for the Salvation Army; and more.

“As a community partner, we care deeply about our communities, and we want to make a meaningful difference where it is most needed this holiday season,” said Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank. “As we reflect on the past year with gratitude for the bank’s strength and ability to support so many in need, we are also humbled to witness so many great acts of kindness and support throughout our communities from the people and businesses who make this region the remarkable place it is to live and work.”

To find out what the bank is doing each day of the campaign, follow the bank’s social channels or visit www.countrybank.com/seasonofdifference.