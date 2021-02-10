Country Bank Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Innovation & Technology

WARE — Country Bank announced that Peter Morales has joined its Innovation & Technology Division as senior vice president. Morales has held several technical leadership positions, most recently as vice president and chief information officer for an international educational organization supporting more than 45,000 students in more than 40 countries worldwide. He also held positions at New York University, (leading technology at the Law and Engineering schools), and the New York and American stock exchanges.

Morales began his career developing diagnostic systems for the F18, the jet the Blue Angels currently fly. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, a master’s degree in engineering management, and a doctorate in computer science and information systems. He continues to teach in two master’s programs at NYU and is on the board of directors for several incubator startups and nonprofits.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Morales to our leadership team,” said Miriam Siegel, senior vice president of Human Resources at Country Bank. “His extensive background as a senior technology leader in a variety of industries brings an exciting level of strategic thought and direction to the Country Bank brand of community banking. His commitment to technology development, high-performing teams, and experience as an educator aligns with our iSTEP corporate values of integrity, service, teamwork, excellence, and prosperity. We are proud that Peter has chosen Country Bank to be his employer of choice.”