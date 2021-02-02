Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Gerald Laclaire v. Family Ford of Northampton Inc. and John S. Sarat Jr.

Allegation: Non-payment of wages: <$50,000

Filed: 11/9/20

Scott Tillinghast v. Center for Human Development Inc. and Innovative Care Partners, LLC

Allegation: Non-payment of wages, breach of contract: $2,000

Filed: 11/9/20

Peak Performance Roofing v. Crocker Building Co. Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $10,960

Filed: 11/16/20

American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc. d/b/a ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Laurin Builders Inc. and Ronald D. Laurin a/k/a Ronald Laurin

Allegation: Breach of contract for goods sold and delivered, breach of personal guaranty: $3,871.84

Filed: 11/16/20

National Lumber Co. v. Unlimited Construction Services Inc., Neri D. Teo, Joel Cardenas, Sergeant House LP, and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $24,320.07

Filed: 1/7/21

Maria Terron v. Meadowbrook Preservation Associates LP, Poah Communities, and Preservation of Affordable Housing Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $4,155.08

Filed: 1/12/21

NORTHAMPTON SUPERIOR COURT

Regina Post v. HFS of America Inc. and Eric M. Moberg

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $18,505.19

Filed: 11/3/20

Cecile Humphrey as personal representative of the estate of Christopher Humphrey v. Anthony’s Dance Club Inc.

Allegation: Wrongful death: $15,954+

Filed: 11/3/20

University of Massachusetts Building Authority and University of Massachusetts v. Adams Plumbing & Heating Inc.; Bruner/Cott & Associates Inc.; Garcia, Galuska & DeSousa Inc.; Halton Group Americas Inc.; Lee Kennedy Co. Inc.; Leftfield, LLC; Tekon Technical Consultants Inc; and WSP Group

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $2,857,280

Filed: 11/30/20

Jane Philipson v. Eagle Crest Property Management, LLC and 18 Piece Chicopee, LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $613,000+

Filed: 1/4/21

Karen Lindsey v. AGR Realty Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $83,004.80

Filed: 1/7/21

Brigitte Kahnert and Jens Christiansen v. Lia Automotive Inc. d/b/a Lia Toyota of Northampton

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $54,836+

Filed: 1/15/21