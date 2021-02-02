Dental Radiology Course

Feb. 1-17: Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) is accepting applications for an intensive, two-week dental radiology certificate training for dental assistants, the only program of its kind west of Boston. This hybrid (online and clinical component) course, which opens Feb. 1 at 9 a.m., trains dental assistants in the fundamentals of dental radiography. The labs will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., on Feb. 8 and 10 and Feb. 17 and 17. Participants must successfully complete the first two modules before the first lab on Feb. 8, and must successfully complete the last two modules by Feb. 17. Offered through the Workforce Development Center at STCC, the course explores the basics of dental radiography, which includes X-ray physics, effects of radiation exposure, radiation protection, image receptors, digital radiography, dental radiographic anatomy, and intra- and extra-oral radiographic procedures. Dental assistants who enroll in the program will gain experience exposing digital radiographs and correctly mounting them using a digital mount. This experience will be gained by hands-on exposure on a manikin and hands-on placement on both a manikin and a lab partner. A final laboratory competency consists of exposure and evaluation of a full-mouth series on a live patient selected by the student. For more information about the course and to enroll online, visit stcc.io/radiology.

COVID-19 Vaccine Community Webinars

Feb. 1, 8, 15: Trinity Health Of New England experts will continue its weekly series of educational webinar presentations, “COVID-19 Vaccine: What You Need to Know.” The Monday-evening series, which began Jan. 11, run for one hour, from 6 to 7 p.m. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation with Dr. Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer of Trinity Health Of New England. These sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register for an upcoming session, visit trinityhealthofne.org/vaccine-webinar.

‘Establishing Resilience: Building Happiness’

Feb. 6: Past year got you down? Need a brighter outlook for 2021? Holyoke Community College has a class for you. HCC is partnering with Pam Victor, president and founder of Happier Valley Comedy, to offer a Zoom workshop titled “Establishing Resilience: Building Happiness” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Victor, a comedian and improv facilitator who prefers the title ‘head of happiness,’ will lead participants on an experiential exploration of happiness and resilience building to enhance their joy and ease at work and home. She will share stress-relieving exercises and techniques to help people bring more well-being, laughter, gratitude, and play into their daily lives. The cost of the class is $99. To register, visit hcc.edu/happiness.

Phlebotomy for Healthcare Workers Class

Feb. 8 to March 2: Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a 60-hour training for healthcare workers who want to become a certified phlebotomist. The class, open to anyone licensed in various medical fields in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, runs Feb. 8 through March 2, with the exam offered on March 5. Class hours are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Labs for the course will be held in person on the STCC campus. All students must wear masks and adhere to STCC COVID-19 procedures. The non-credit course, offered through the Workforce Development Center at STCC, prepares students to take the exam to become a certified phlebotomist in Massachusetts. The class is designed to teach workers in certified healthcare positions to draw blood for diagnostic procedures. Anyone interested in taking the class should have a current healthcare certification in at least one of the following healthcare roles (those with certification in other healthcare fields may be eligible): certified nursing assistant (CNA), emergency medical technician (EMT), patient care technician (PCT), certified medical assistant (CMA), licensed practical nurse (LPN), certified electrocardiogram technician (CET), and certified dental assistant (CDA). To enroll online and learn more about this course, visit www.stcc.edu/wdc/healthcare and click the ‘Phlebotomy Certification for Healthcare Workers’ link.