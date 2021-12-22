Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Elvira Torres, Juan Torres, Alesandra Sosa p/p/a Elvira Torres, Lisandra Vega p/p/a Elvira Torres, and Juan Carlos Torres p/p/a Elvira Torres v. Adrienne Tran, M.D.; Ravnet Thind, M.D.; Keith Reisinger-Kindle, D.O.; Shiva Niakan, D.O.; Sarah Nathan, M.D.; Megan Miller, M.D.; Ian Goldsmith, M.D.; Eilean Attwood, M.D.; Carolyn Delk, D.O.; and Sophia Bachilova, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $50,000+

Filed: 11/4/21

Jane Wolchuck v. Dollar Tree Stores Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $96,151.90

Filed: 11/16/21

Clover Marsh v. Blue Tarp Redevelopment LLC d/b/a MGM Springfield

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $9,295.43

Filed: 11/17/21

Chacon Trucking LLC v. Northeast Industrial Diesel Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, fraud in the inducement and misrepresentation: $52,215.85

Filed: 11/19/21

Jorge Baez v. Baymark Detoxification Services Inc.

Allegation: Employment discrimination: $50,000+

Filed: 11/23/21

Alton E. Gleason Co. Inc. v. Dietz Construction Corp.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $189,163.58

Filed: 11/24/21