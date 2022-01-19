Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Ashley Piccirilli v. Randy Baker Excavating & Construction; Aharon Sharff, P.E.; Sharff Group Ltd.; and P-Tush 2 LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $75,000

Filed: 12/2/21

David J. Sheedy v. Vintage Inc. d/b/a Storrowton Tavern and Carriage House

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing personal injury: $100,000

Filed: 12/2/21

Nadene Westbrook v. Corporation for Independent Living

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $179,363.51

Filed: 12/6/21

Nanci Salvidio v. Emma’s LLC d/b/a Emma’s Everyday Gourmet

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing personal injury: $10,691.16

Filed: 12/9/21

Nancy Burns v. J & F Management LLP

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing personal injury: $50,000

Filed: 12/14/21

Gloria Holcomb v. Eastern States Exposition d/b/a the Big E

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing personal injury: $170,504.41

Filed: 12/14/21

Benedicta Perez v. City of Springfield

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $4,431

Filed: 12/27/21

Timothy C. Kamyk, personal representative of the estate of Kenneth Kamyk v. Agway Farm & Home Supply LLC

Allegation: Negligence, wrongful death: $8,121

Filed: 12/27/21

Synergic Solutions Inc. v. Insigma Inc. and TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $47,480

Filed: 12/30/21