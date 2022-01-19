Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

In Support of Excellence

Behavioral Health Network, Inc. recently received a $25,000 donation from PeoplesBank to benefit the Katherine B. Wilson Staff Excellence Fund, which supports the career and professional development of BHN’s workforce and assists in achieving social-justice objectives.

Top Student Investors

Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM) recently held its annual Stock Market Competition at the Cedars Banquet Facility in Springfield. Taking home the top prize this year in the live event was the Raiders team from Hampshire Regional High School (pictured). JAWM later held a virtual competition for students who could not attend the live event, at which students from Putnam Vocational Technical High School took first and third place. Teams of middle- and high-school students at the event are ‘given’ $1 million to invest in more than 50 fictitious stocks, aiming to build the highest portfolio net worth.

Boosting Food Security

Community Bank recently donated $6,500 to support Open Pantry Community Services, which aims to increase food security for families in the surrounding community through its Emergency Food Bank, Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen, and Holiday Meals programs. It further supports those in need by providing Teen Parent and Open Door Social Services programs, as well as permanent housing for homeless single women recovering from substance abuse.