Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Christopher Kelleher v. St. Clair Landscaping Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $4,886

Filed: 1/6/22

Carmen Rodriguez v. Walmart Supercenter

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $7,645

Filed: 1/6/22

Eddie Vega v. Daniel Peters individually and as an agent of Specialty Restoration & Refinishing Inc., and Specialty Rstoration & Refinishing Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury, negligent entrustment: $5,751

Filed: 1/12/22

Alexander Perez v. Allen J. Charlton and New Bern Transport Corp.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $7,776.60

Filed: 1/12/22

National Convenience Distributors LLC d/b/a J. Polep Distribution Services v. Akach Mobile LLC and Arfan Akach

Allegation: Breach of contract for goods sold: $9,433.22

Filed: 2/8/22

Nolan Florence v. Bauer Hockey Retail and Bauer Hockey LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury, breach of implied warranties: $8,556.48

Filed: 3/2/22

Susana Arroyo v. McDonald’s Corp.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $20,000

Filed: 3/23/22

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Andrew Hearne, personal representative of the estate of Carrie Hearne v. Thomas A. Schwann, MD and Baystate Medical Center Inc.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $1,015,000

Filed: 3/17/22

James Scott Atkins v. Community Transportation Services Inc. and Jose Angel Monje-Diaz

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $5,500,000

Filed: 3/18/22

Excelsure Home Health Care Solutions LLC v. Vero Health XI LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, failure to pay for services rendered: $58,794.85

Filed: 3/18/22