Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Christopher Kelleher v. St. Clair Landscaping Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $4,886
Filed: 1/6/22
Carmen Rodriguez v. Walmart Supercenter
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $7,645
Filed: 1/6/22
Eddie Vega v. Daniel Peters individually and as an agent of Specialty Restoration & Refinishing Inc., and Specialty Rstoration & Refinishing Inc.
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury, negligent entrustment: $5,751
Filed: 1/12/22
Alexander Perez v. Allen J. Charlton and New Bern Transport Corp.
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $7,776.60
Filed: 1/12/22
National Convenience Distributors LLC d/b/a J. Polep Distribution Services v. Akach Mobile LLC and Arfan Akach
Allegation: Breach of contract for goods sold: $9,433.22
Filed: 2/8/22
Nolan Florence v. Bauer Hockey Retail and Bauer Hockey LLC
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury, breach of implied warranties: $8,556.48
Filed: 3/2/22
Susana Arroyo v. McDonald’s Corp.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $20,000
Filed: 3/23/22
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Andrew Hearne, personal representative of the estate of Carrie Hearne v. Thomas A. Schwann, MD and Baystate Medical Center Inc.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $1,015,000
Filed: 3/17/22
James Scott Atkins v. Community Transportation Services Inc. and Jose Angel Monje-Diaz
Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $5,500,000
Filed: 3/18/22
Excelsure Home Health Care Solutions LLC v. Vero Health XI LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract, failure to pay for services rendered: $58,794.85
Filed: 3/18/22