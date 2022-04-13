Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Winning Team

Florence Bank recently completed a five-year, $100,000 donation to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to support its multi-phase, multi-year renovation. In addition, Florence Bank customers using their debit card will get 50% admission discounts to the Hall during school vacation week, April 18-22. The collaboration between the bank and museum began roughly a decade ago and has grown to support programming of all kinds. Pictured: Florence Bank President and CEO Kevin Day and John Doleva, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame.

Long-distance Partnership

Representatives from Elms College and Yarmouk University in Irbid, Jordan recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) allowing qualified students at Yarmouk to complete their master’s degree in biotechnology via Elms College’s online learning platform. Pictured, from left: Elms College President Harry Dumay; Sudad Saman, assistant professor of biology at Elms College; Almuthanna Khalaf Ahmad Alkaraki, head of the Biological Sciences department at Yarmouk University, and Khalid Al-Batayneh, dean of the College of Sciences at Yarmouk University, both on screen via Zoom; Janet Williams, professor of Biology at Elms College; and Walter Breau, vice president of Academic Affairs at Elms College.

Gyro-ic Return

Le Greque celebrated a grand reopening at Tower Square on March 25, the date the Greek restaurant opened 40 years ago. Husband-and-wife team Kyriakos ‘Kyri’ and Diana Varypatakis started dishing up gyros and other Greek specialties for the first time in two years since closing at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured: Diana Varypatakis with the framed cash from the eatery’s first sale on March 25, 1982.