Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Linda Langdon v. Riverside Park Enterprises Inc. d/b/a Six Flags New England

Allegation: Negligence; fall resulting in personal injury: $295,000

Filed: 8/8/22

Amazing Hands Home Care LLC v. Vantage Care LLC d/b/a Vantage Care Management, Vantage at Hampden LLC, Vantage at South Hadley LLC, Vantage at Wilbraham LLC, Vantage at Hampden Realty LLC, Vantage at South Hadley Realty LLC, and Vantage at South Wilbraham LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract; breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; unjust enrichment; money owed for services, labor, and materials: $227,399.10

Filed: 8/8/22

Adam Pomales v. Adam Guyette and RJM Landscaping Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury: $143,192

Filed: 8/8/22

Luis A. Montanez v. Pedro N. Castro and Cabrini Moving Service Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury: $29,732.22+

Filed: 8/8/22

KeyBank National Assoc. v. David Gruszka Logging Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $54,717.97

Filed: 8/9/22

Mary Mushok and Michael Mushok v. J&N Salema Family Limited Partnership and Salema Management Corp.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $635,482.18

Filed: 8/11/22

Valeisya Drayton v. City of Springfield

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing property damage: $12,000

Filed: 8/12/22

Sandra Santiago v. South Campus BH Holdings LLC and Baystate Diversified Health Services Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury: $60,508

Filed: 8/12/22

Carolyn Schultz v. Jhameyka Delisme and Sheffield Express LLC

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence resulting in personal injury: $49,743.26

Filed: 8/12/22

Nerimar Jimenez p/p/a Aryanna Sanchez v. Springfield Housing Authority

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury, breach of implied warranty of habitability: $42,134

Filed: 8/12/22

Manuel Valera v. Ritchie & Sons Inc.

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury, breach of implied warranty of merchantability, breach of implied warranty of fitness for a particular purpose: $25,000+

Filed: 8/12/22