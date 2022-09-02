Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Critical Improvements

Sen. John Velis recently presented American Rescue Plan Act earmark funding of $50,000 to American Legion Post 185, to fund much-needed maintenance and improvements to its existing building in Feeding Hills. Velis was joined at American Legion Post 185 by Post Commander Wayne Keating, City Counselor Anthony Russo, members of American Legion Post 185, and members of the greater Agawam community. With the funding secured, Post 185 will move forward with plans for a new roof and insulation, among other improvements to the facility.

Need a Lift?

Baystate Wing Hospital and Quaboag Valley Community Development Corp. recently announced the funding of a new Quaboag Connector van dedicated to providing transportation to convenient-care and primary-care services for area residents. The curb-to-curb service will provide non-emergency medical transportation, allowing patients to request rides to and from medical appointments at Baystate Wing Hospital facilities.

Jazz & Roots Festival

Springfield’s Jazz & Roots Festival brought some great music, large crowds, and a great amount of energy to the Stearns Square area on August 12 and 13. The festival, staged in front of a new mural facing the square, featured a number of local and regional acts, including FAT, Mitch Chakour & Friends Band, Janet Ryan & Straight Up, The Buddy McEarns Band, & Shor’ty Billups.