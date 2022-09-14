Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Juan Vazquez Torres v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP

Allegation: Negligence and failure to warn; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $34,505.12

Filed: 6/27/22

Irma Pellot v. Holyoke Mall Co. LP, Excel Elevator and Escalator Corp., and Pyramid Management Group LLC

Allegation: Negligence; fall caused by malfunctioning escalator resulting in personal injury: $7,211

Filed: 7/1/22

Jessica York v. Kins Auto Sales LLC

Allegation: Fraudulent representation/deceit, breach of implied warranty of merchantability, revocation of acceptance, unfair and deceptive practices in trade or commerce: $8,000

Filed: 8/4/22

French Creek Freight Distributors Inc. v. Daigle’s Truckmaster Inc.

Allegation: Loss of use and loss of income and profits due to negligent repairs of truck: $22,663.72

Filed: 8/18/22

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Capone Iron Corp. v. Construction Source Management LLC, Belle Fleur Holdings LLC, and Belle Fleur Realty LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $139,526

Filed: 8/15/22

Air Sweep Inc. v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Co.

Allegation: Breach of liability insurance policy in failing to provide coverage: $110,000

Filed: 8/16/22

The Fundworks LLC v. Amancio Construction LLC, Henry Amancio a/k/a Henry A. Amancio, and Citizens Bank

Allegation: Breach of contract

Filed: 8/16/22

East Longmeadow Management Systems Inc. d/b/a East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center v. Estate of John P. Moriarty and Sheila Moriarty a/k/a Sheila Hickey as trustee of the John P. Moriarty Revocable Trust

Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $145,977.15

Filed: 8/17/22

Virginia Gannon v. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $288,290.51

Filed: 8/19/22