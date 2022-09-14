Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Juan Vazquez Torres v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP
Allegation: Negligence and failure to warn; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $34,505.12
Filed: 6/27/22
Irma Pellot v. Holyoke Mall Co. LP, Excel Elevator and Escalator Corp., and Pyramid Management Group LLC
Allegation: Negligence; fall caused by malfunctioning escalator resulting in personal injury: $7,211
Filed: 7/1/22
Jessica York v. Kins Auto Sales LLC
Allegation: Fraudulent representation/deceit, breach of implied warranty of merchantability, revocation of acceptance, unfair and deceptive practices in trade or commerce: $8,000
Filed: 8/4/22
French Creek Freight Distributors Inc. v. Daigle’s Truckmaster Inc.
Allegation: Loss of use and loss of income and profits due to negligent repairs of truck: $22,663.72
Filed: 8/18/22
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Capone Iron Corp. v. Construction Source Management LLC, Belle Fleur Holdings LLC, and Belle Fleur Realty LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract: $139,526
Filed: 8/15/22
Air Sweep Inc. v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Co.
Allegation: Breach of liability insurance policy in failing to provide coverage: $110,000
Filed: 8/16/22
The Fundworks LLC v. Amancio Construction LLC, Henry Amancio a/k/a Henry A. Amancio, and Citizens Bank
Allegation: Breach of contract
Filed: 8/16/22
East Longmeadow Management Systems Inc. d/b/a East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing Center v. Estate of John P. Moriarty and Sheila Moriarty a/k/a Sheila Hickey as trustee of the John P. Moriarty Revocable Trust
Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $145,977.15
Filed: 8/17/22
Virginia Gannon v. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall resulting in personal injury: $288,290.51
Filed: 8/19/22