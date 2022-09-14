Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Messages of Inclusion

Florence Bank has launched a new brand commercial featuring more than a dozen local residents of all ages, abilities, and ethnicities to raise awareness about access and inclusion and to inspire and encourage community members to overcome barriers. Among the featured individuals are Samantha Bertini, a ninth-grade wrestler at Ludlow High School, who competes in the boys’ division even though she weighs in at 97 pounds and is a few inches shy of five feet; and Emma Boyer-Martinez, a 7-year-old from Holyoke who lives with disabilities that make some activities more difficult for her, but loves horses and riding and takes part in therapeutic lessons that help her build strength and balance.

Friendly Flag Football Game

On Aug. 23, state Sen. John Velis spent time with the Agawam Youth Football Assoc., which included a friendly game of flag football at Kirk Parker Field. “I had an absolute blast running routes and getting to know the coaches, volunteers, and players on the team,” Velis said. “Thank you to the kids for taking it easy on us. If you see any of your elected officials limping around town, you now know why.” He added, “whether it is football, hockey, softball, or anything else, youth sports are one of the best ways for kids to learn team-building skills while bringing our community together.”

Supporting Healthy Kids

For the second consecutive year, the Enterprise Holdings Foundation has awarded funding to support Square One’s Campaign for Healthy Kids. This year’s gift totaled more than $14,000. Last summer, Enterprise Holdings launched its inaugural local ROAD Forward grants to nearly 700 nonprofits, addressing social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in local communities.