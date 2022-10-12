Court Dockets
The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Lydia V. Torres v. Maple Ridge Apartments LLC
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $50,000
Filed: 9/16/22
SPRINGFIELD SUPERIOR COURT
Genovia Gonzalez v. Springfield Police Department
Allegation: Harassment
Filed: 9/7/22
ADMass 3 LLC v. S&L Realty Trust
Allegation: Specific performance of a contract
Filed: 9/7/22
Robert Housey v. Electrical Contractors Inc. and Keith Construction Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $841,401.25+
Filed: 9/16/22
Virginia Keddy v. Zmetra Clear Span Structures LLC, the Specialized Marketing Group, and the Eastern States Exposition Foundation Inc.
Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $27,454.50
Filed: 9/16/22
Elba Zayas v. Springfield Housing Authority
Allegation: Tortious action involving commonwealth: $88,997.40
Filed: 9/22/22