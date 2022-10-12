Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Lydia V. Torres v. Maple Ridge Apartments LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $50,000

Filed: 9/16/22

SPRINGFIELD SUPERIOR COURT

Genovia Gonzalez v. Springfield Police Department

Allegation: Harassment

Filed: 9/7/22

ADMass 3 LLC v. S&L Realty Trust

Allegation: Specific performance of a contract

Filed: 9/7/22

Robert Housey v. Electrical Contractors Inc. and Keith Construction Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $841,401.25+

Filed: 9/16/22

Virginia Keddy v. Zmetra Clear Span Structures LLC, the Specialized Marketing Group, and the Eastern States Exposition Foundation Inc.

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury and property damage: $27,454.50

Filed: 9/16/22

Elba Zayas v. Springfield Housing Authority

Allegation: Tortious action involving commonwealth: $88,997.40

Filed: 9/22/22