Picture This

bassist and cellist Ron Carter
Jazzing Things Up

The annual Northampton Jazz Festival filled the streets, parks, bars, restaurants, and other downtown venues with free jazz performances on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

(Ron Carter photo by Ricard Torres; other photos by Julian Parker-Burns)

the Ron Carter Quartet, led by noted bassist and cellist Ron Carter (pictured), close out the two-day event with a ticketed performance at the Academy of Music

 

Ashley Pezzotti sings at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence

Eh La Bas, led by trumpeter Bria Skonberg, a quintet of Canadian-born musicians that came together exclusively for the Northampton Jazz Festival, close out the free daytime performances at Pulaski Park on Oct. 1;

78rpm DJ Matthew “Fat Cat” Rivera (left) holds a record he just played alongside the great nephew of W.C. Handy, known as “the father of the blues,” at Pulaski Park.

Teaming Up for Child Safety

 

Baystate Health and Rocky’s Ace Hardware recently joined forces with Square One on the issue of electrical-outlet safety. UMass Chan Medical School – Baystate student Kendall Burdick initiated the idea to provide electrical-outlet safety plugs to all Square One households, and Rocky’s stepped in to donate thousands of outlet plugs to support the safety initiative.

Pictured, from left: Melissa Blissett of Square One; Burdick; Yolanda Marrow of Baystate Health; Jonathan Cosenzi, Rocco Falcone, and Caitlin Petrone of Rocky’s Ace Hardware; Kristine Allard of Square One; Ida Konderwicz of Baystate Health; and Dawn DiStefano of Square One.

Fore the Kids

 

 

Professional Drywall Construction Inc. (PDC), a commercial drywall company headquartered in Springfield, raised $45,500 for Baystate Children’s Hospital at its sixth annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 8 at Southampton Country Club. The tournament featured an 18-hole round of golf, lunch, and a dinner reception. A total of 108 golfers participated in the tournament, and nearly 40 sponsors helped PDC surpass its fundraising goals.

Pictured: PDC Owners Nick Shaink and Ron Perry with representatives from Baystate Children’s Hospital. (Photo by Market Mentors)

