Picture This

Jazzing Things Up

The annual Northampton Jazz Festival filled the streets, parks, bars, restaurants, and other downtown venues with free jazz performances on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

(Ron Carter photo by Ricard Torres; other photos by Julian Parker-Burns)

Teaming Up for Child Safety

Baystate Health and Rocky’s Ace Hardware recently joined forces with Square One on the issue of electrical-outlet safety. UMass Chan Medical School – Baystate student Kendall Burdick initiated the idea to provide electrical-outlet safety plugs to all Square One households, and Rocky’s stepped in to donate thousands of outlet plugs to support the safety initiative.

Fore the Kids

Professional Drywall Construction Inc. (PDC), a commercial drywall company headquartered in Springfield, raised $45,500 for Baystate Children’s Hospital at its sixth annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 8 at Southampton Country Club. The tournament featured an 18-hole round of golf, lunch, and a dinner reception. A total of 108 golfers participated in the tournament, and nearly 40 sponsors helped PDC surpass its fundraising goals.