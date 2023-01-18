Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Melissa Stetson v. Lower Mill Inc. and Jelly Belly’s Pools & Spas Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $53,182

Filed: 11/15/22

Justin Fernengel v. RCW Inc.

Allegation: Breach of employment contract: $150,000

Filed: 11/15/22

Daniel Poe and Brittney Poe v. Bretta Construction LLC, Thomas Jendrysik, Amy Beth Jendrysik, Dennis Powers and Richard Brooslin

Allegation: Legal malpractice, breach of contract, negligence, breach of contract of good faith and fair dealing, trespassing: $275,000

Filed: 11/16/22

Dennis Leclerc v. David Kalman, MD; Vikram Budhraja, MD; Linda Preston, MD; Jay Kuhn, MD; Holly Michaelson, MD; Rodrick Williams, MD; Milliam Kataoka, MD; Hampshire Gastroenterology Associates LLC; CentMass Imaging Inc.; Northampton Radiologic Associates Inc.; and New England Medical Imaging, P.C.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $50,000

Filed: 11/16/22

Miguel Rivera v. Norberto Diaz and City of Springfield

Allegation: Negligence; motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $7,068

Filed: 11/16/22

Brad Emmonds and Mary Ann Emmonds v. Jan Wojcik, MD; Trinity Health of New England Corp. Inc.; and Riverbend Medical Group

Allegation: Medical malpractice, negligence: $289,538.83

Filed: 11/18/22

Edgardo Gonzalez v. 659 State Street Apt LLC

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury, failure to maintain property in a reasonable and safe manner: $32,628

Filed: 11/21/22

Maria Carrion v. PRRC Inc.

Allegation: Negligence resulting in personal injury: $35,854.92

Filed: 11/21/22

Catalina Davis v. Daniel Pava and Progressive Insurance

Allegation: Fraud, violation of HIPAA, falsifying medical document, emotional distress, harassment

Filed: 11/29/22

Quantum Properties LLC v. ESG Clean Energy LLC and Nicholas Scuderi

Allegation: Breach of contract, breach of purchase and sale agreement: $700,000

Filed: 11/29/22

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Florence Cichocki and Robert Cichocki v. Pikeshukumar Patel, M.D. and Baystate Gastroenterology

Allegation: Medical malpractice, negligence resulting in personal injury, pain and suffering, breach of expressed and implied warranties, failure to inform plaintiff of risks and potential consequences of choice of treatment, failure to inform plaintiff of alternative treatments, emotional distress, breach of warranties, failure to obtain informed consent, failure to adequately and properly diagnose plaintiff’s medical condition, failure to prescribe proper and timely treatment for condition: $50,000+

Filed: 12/7/22

Norman Guertin v. Gomez Enterprises I LLC and Jorge Gomez

Allegation: Employee discrimination, wrongful termination: $50,000+

Filed: 12/12/22

Brian Maraglia v. Joseph Chehade and Tall Cedar LLC

Allegation: Construction dispute, consumer-protection violations, breach of contract, negligence, misrepresentation: $41,210.07+

Filed: 12/13/22

Neighborhood Enterprises LLC v. 27 Brown Street LLC and Farmhouse Properties LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract: $1,011,320.23

Filed: 12/14/22