Picture This

No Shave November

TommyCar Auto Group joined forces with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Patrick Cahillane for their No Shave November campaign to raise awareness and funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. This year, the Sheriff’s Office raised $2,440, which was matched by TommyCar Auto Group. In addition, TommyCar customers were also able to donate their TommyCar rewards points (which can be earned through vehicle servicing and spent toward a new car), adding another $3,736 for a grand total of $8,616, topping last year’s tally by $2,700.

Fighting Hunger

Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received a $180,000 state grant to help students facing food insecurity. The Hunger Free Campus Initiative, a grant program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, is intended to support college students who are experiencing food insecurity to reduce barriers to success.

Sparking Change

Monson Savings Bank (MSB) recently donated $1,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley in support of its event, Speaking Out: Sparking Change. “This event invited members of the community to network and listen to a panel of inspiring local leaders,” said Suzanne Parker, executive director of Girls Inc. of the Valley.