Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Dan Pellerin v. Springfield Plumbing Supply Co. Inc. and Donald Barnard Jr.

Allegation: Consumer fraud and negligence resulting in theft of funds from plaintiff: $22,454.52

Filed: 1/11/23

Jessica Pena v. Equitas Tahoe LLC, Family Dollar Stores of Massachusetts LLC, and Spartan Concrete Services Inc.

Allegation: Negligence and failure to warn, causing personal injury: $24,264

Filed: 1/18/23

Michelle Correa v. Madison Square Realty Management Inc. et al.

Allegation: Negligence; trip and fall causing personal injury: $25,000

Filed: 3/24/23

Julia Makusiewicz v. Dyeisha Terry, PV Holding Corp. d/b/a Avis Rent-A-Car System LLC, and Sedgwick Claim Management Inc.

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing personal injury: $4,094.50

Filed: 4/4/23